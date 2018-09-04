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Bad Monkey Trolls "a Revolution Lily Video" (on Escape to Freedom real.video)
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14 views • September 04, 2018
This is a mirror & re upload for my best friend & Dragon lady: Lily Polaris, Revolution Lily.
So this Video Mirror post, is for you Lily. You are the toughest & most awesome Lady I know!
To my friends in Canada, get ready for the next elections.
Lets take our country back from Mr. Drama Potato.
To our friends in Zuid Afrika, praying for you, & stay safe! Help is coming. (Nicolaas Pieter Johannes Janse van Rensburg)
"Have eachother backs & stay in groups!"
This was meant to be comedy.
Sky
So this Video Mirror post, is for you Lily. You are the toughest & most awesome Lady I know!
To my friends in Canada, get ready for the next elections.
Lets take our country back from Mr. Drama Potato.
To our friends in Zuid Afrika, praying for you, & stay safe! Help is coming. (Nicolaas Pieter Johannes Janse van Rensburg)
"Have eachother backs & stay in groups!"
This was meant to be comedy.
Sky
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