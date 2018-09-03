Dr. David Duke - How Zionists Divide and Conquer.mp4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Nov 4, 2010
This video deals with a lot of issues. Brace yourself if this is the first time you view such things because it will shake your beliefs. Please try and be open-minded and patient. Analyze and research anything dr. Duke says, and you will find it to be true.