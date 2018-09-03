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Richplanet.Net Richard gets interviewed (for a change)
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33 views • September 03, 2018
This is a candid interview with Richard D Hall. **No copyright infringement intended**
U.F.O.logist
Qualified electrical engineer
Researcher, software engineer and analyst
And balls to bones 'grounded' speaker of facts and true journalism.
Take it away Richard, and thank you
U.F.O.logist
Qualified electrical engineer
Researcher, software engineer and analyst
And balls to bones 'grounded' speaker of facts and true journalism.
Take it away Richard, and thank you
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