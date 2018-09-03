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Beyond Organic growing -- the need for Molybdenum
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25 views • September 03, 2018
Molybdenum is a trace element needed for growing highly nutritious food. It is rarely found on soil analyses, but should be!
Use a comprehensive Beyond Organic Nutrition Grown(TM) soil analysis for growing the best, most nutritious food ever. For more info visit www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
We also offer online courses, plant tissue analyses, books and more.
Thanks for your interest! Dr. Jana Bogs
Use a comprehensive Beyond Organic Nutrition Grown(TM) soil analysis for growing the best, most nutritious food ever. For more info visit www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
We also offer online courses, plant tissue analyses, books and more.
Thanks for your interest! Dr. Jana Bogs
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