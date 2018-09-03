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What Is Predestination? Amightywind Prophecy 2018
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22 views • September 03, 2018
Do we know much about the war before the foundation of the earth? Watch and listen to this Prophetic word revealing what predestination is and means, and the ultimate plan of salvation.
Amightywind.com
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