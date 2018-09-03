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About Feet to the Fire Radio
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4 views • September 03, 2018
Greetings I’m James Arthur Jancik, the “Black Knight” of Talk Radio. I am the host of Feet to the Fire. A weekly audio broadcast that started Jan 5th 2003, and can be heard live Sunday night, and, as of recording, is in its 16th year. My website is FeetToTheFireRadio.com. There you will find links to my shows in 2003 up to to the present. The purpose of Feet to the Fire is to examine topics without paradigm bias and use the “Lack of Contradiction” to find the realities of our world.
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