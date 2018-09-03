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A Prophetic Warning To Occult Practitioners - Amightywind 2018
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11 views • September 03, 2018
Witches, warlocks and agents of the devil who rise up against God's holy obedient ones will experience HIS wrath. God set's a trap for evil, as HE has made a promise to HIS holy and obedient children in Psalm 91 to always protect them.
Listen to this Prophecy warning from God.
Amightywind.com
Listen to this Prophecy warning from God.
Amightywind.com
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