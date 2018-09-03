Amazon Horizon TERRA PRETA

News is looking good for the Earth Growth movement. Recent BBN shows are digging into the BioCharr (TM) topic and this video is getting 1000% more views.

Just for those who are short on time this can be safely skipped to the middle if Ur seeking word on the soil magic. Really this is not a scientific study at all but is more of a philosophical muse, though. Try to relax and watch the whole thing.



Old intro: Here is a video I had on that hereforeto nameless upload site we all know and wish to forget. It made +500k views and the comments were full of wonder and amazement. On some spurious grounds unbeknownst to myself it simply disappeared one day with nowt telling me what was the issue. All I did was edit the original by cutting out some copyrighted material and thusly shortening it agreeably. It is a marvelous program almost lost to the internet and I hope RealVideo will be able to sustain it.







