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9.5 Jens Ganman & Aron Flam on Swedish Election (in English)
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5 views • September 03, 2018
Aron Flam and Jens Ganman in a conversation about the swedish election. Not to surprisingly the episode has disappeared from YouTube. I presume it is a matter of censorship. Ganman got his satirical video (also uploaded on this channel) removed after a few hours a couple of days ago, Flam has been blocked out of Facebook etc.
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