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Justice is coming !
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113 views • September 03, 2018
The following screenshot collection shows the poisonous & criminal threats of targeted cyber criminals.
We have identified the individuals from Malaysia living in Malaysia & Sweden who are sending this criminal content. It involves corrupt police related individuals & fake activists. (including Antifa)
The German Police authorities "Kripo-Polizei" & Department of Justice have been informed,
"Staatsanwaltschaft" to liaise with Swedish Authorities. Lets see what happens! Sept 3, 2018.
We have identified the individuals from Malaysia living in Malaysia & Sweden who are sending this criminal content. It involves corrupt police related individuals & fake activists. (including Antifa)
The German Police authorities "Kripo-Polizei" & Department of Justice have been informed,
"Staatsanwaltschaft" to liaise with Swedish Authorities. Lets see what happens! Sept 3, 2018.
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