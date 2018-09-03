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EUROPA - The Last Battle - Part 8 .. "Atrocity Propaganda"
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23 views • September 03, 2018
beyondtheicea
"what can I say but ... wow !! ... I thought I knew a lot about WW2... one of the best documentary series I have ever seen ... Excellent ... Thank you"
Europa The Last Battle Backup
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gfrvHpcCaFMubWBwwEDBg
Published on Aug 16, 2017
“The Holocaust” is the term used to spread the belief that six million Jews were murdered by the Germans during World War 2 .
"what can I say but ... wow !! ... I thought I knew a lot about WW2... one of the best documentary series I have ever seen ... Excellent ... Thank you"
Europa The Last Battle Backup
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gfrvHpcCaFMubWBwwEDBg
Published on Aug 16, 2017
“The Holocaust” is the term used to spread the belief that six million Jews were murdered by the Germans during World War 2 .
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