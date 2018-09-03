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William Hahne, UT Alternative For Sweden Speech with English subs
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0 view • September 03, 2018
One of the best speeches held by William Hahne kandidate for Alternative For Sweden.
Please visit the Facebook group "Foreign Nationals Supporting Alternative For Sweden (AFS)" https://www.facebook.com/groups/33019...
I will be adding speeches and other information in English so as to enable a wider distribution of Alterative For Swedens message.
Please visit the Facebook group "Foreign Nationals Supporting Alternative For Sweden (AFS)" https://www.facebook.com/groups/33019...
I will be adding speeches and other information in English so as to enable a wider distribution of Alterative For Swedens message.
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