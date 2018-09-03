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Priests Making Kiddie Porn
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1142 views • September 03, 2018
The Roman Catholic Church is rocked by yet another scandal as predatory priests in one diocese ran a child porn ring.
Plus…
Pope Francis avoids the public in his Ireland trip and meets in a secret conclave where his fate is about to be determined, while barely escaping another arrest attempt for crimes against humanity. But who was the man entertaining crowds and saying mass while Francis was in hiding? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Plus…
Pope Francis avoids the public in his Ireland trip and meets in a secret conclave where his fate is about to be determined, while barely escaping another arrest attempt for crimes against humanity. But who was the man entertaining crowds and saying mass while Francis was in hiding? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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