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Swedish Member of Parliament Jeff Ahl Tears globalist and drunkard Juncker a new one.
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16 views • September 03, 2018
The Swedish member of parliament for Alternativ For Sweden Jeff Ahl rips into the globalist lackeys currently ruling Sweden.
Jeff Ahl is part of a Swedish movement in Sweden run by the political party "Alternative For Sweden" that can be likened to the Trump movement currently saving the USA from globalist conquest.
Please help spread the word about Alternative For Sweden.
And Support us if you can.
Jeff Ahl is part of a Swedish movement in Sweden run by the political party "Alternative For Sweden" that can be likened to the Trump movement currently saving the USA from globalist conquest.
Please help spread the word about Alternative For Sweden.
And Support us if you can.
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