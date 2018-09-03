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Satan Welcomed Into Public Schools
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137 views • September 03, 2018
Schools across the United States have started allowing The Satanic Temple to conduct after school clubs. Do you want your children recruited into the dark side? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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