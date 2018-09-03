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Une Syrienne explique pourquoi on veut faire tomber son pays. VOST (20/04/2018)
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21 views • September 03, 2018
Avec le recul (vidéo de 2012 censurée avec l'ensemble de sa chaîne) ça donne à réfléchir.
Le re-upload de la vidéo originale en Anglais de Maram Susli alias Syrian Girl: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNZ68YxnCJ8.
Le re-upload de la vidéo originale en Anglais de Maram Susli alias Syrian Girl: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNZ68YxnCJ8.
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