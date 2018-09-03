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Tucson to Newtown: Releasing the Loughner Shooting Files: Emma, Why didn't you mention your mom?
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18 views • September 03, 2018
Citizen Journalist Stephanie Sledge asks Emma McMahon why she didn't mention her mom when she called 9II on the morning of the 2011 Tucson Safeway shooting.
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