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Owen Shroyer from InfoWars interviews Del Bigtree about vaccine safety.
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80 views • September 03, 2018
When the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed in 1986 it required the Department of HHS to conduct a vaccine safety study every 2 years and then give safety recommendations to the vaccine industry based on its findings. These required studies have NEVER been conducted. Find out more from this interview of Del Bigtree who has spent a lot of time digging into vaccine safety.
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