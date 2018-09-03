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This Scares the Left More Than Anything
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608 views • September 03, 2018
Interviewing black Trump supporters and getting their unedited viewpoint that Trump's been good for the country is scaring the hell out of the left. If people escape the plantation and start to think for themselves, the Democrat party is doomed. And they know it.
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