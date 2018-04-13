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Les paroles vont vous scotcher! (13/04/2018)
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25 views • September 03, 2018
C'est triste, mais devant l'idiocratie qui menace ça ferait presque envie...
Le Moranbong Band dans ses œuvres : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukBcC-sK3wQ
Le coréen n'étant pas (encore) une des langues que je pratique, je suis parti des sous-titres anglais, il y a donc un petit risque de perte en ligne.
Le Moranbong Band dans ses œuvres : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukBcC-sK3wQ
Le coréen n'étant pas (encore) une des langues que je pratique, je suis parti des sous-titres anglais, il y a donc un petit risque de perte en ligne.
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