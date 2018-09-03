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Sun in the clouds or clouds around the Sun...
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181 views • September 03, 2018
This is a video from a person who filmed it with a Nikon P900. The video to the best of my knowledge is not altered in any way.
We are not implying anything with the video. You draw your own conclusions.
We are not implying anything with the video. You draw your own conclusions.
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