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Roger Ver Interview: Bangkok Miners Summit 2018
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31 views • September 03, 2018
Following an intense 2 days of discussions between miners and developers of BCH, Roger Ver sat down with me to give his thoughs on the summit.
BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
HandCash: $CryptoStrategies
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
• https://twitter.com/CryptoStratz
BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
HandCash: $CryptoStrategies
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
• https://twitter.com/CryptoStratz
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