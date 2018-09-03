© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: McCain Funeral Becomes Politicized
Follow
0
Share
Report
4396 views • September 03, 2018
September 2nd: McCain Funeral Becomes Politicized - The memorial service of the late Sen. John McCain devolved into a Trump-bashing event, with former presidents and even McCain’s daughter throwing shade at the president during the eulogy. Meanwhile, Trump is laying the groundwork for an improved trade deal with Mexico and Canada, but Trump says Canada still needs to get its act together before coming to the table.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.