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SkyNet. Globalny system kontroli.
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241 views • September 03, 2018
W tym krótkim materiale omawiane jest zagadnienie budowania sieci SkyNet. Zarówno Brytyjska armia jak i Chiny budują system o tej samej nazwie, będący bojową siecią kontrolującą w czasie rzeczywistym całe populacje i niedługo cały glob. Elementem tej sieci jest obecnie wdrażany system Kredytu Społecznego, który pozwala na ocenianie obywateli przez rząd…
Więcej:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/skynet_robotyka_i,p1351863916
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7451867.stm
Więcej:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/skynet_robotyka_i,p1351863916
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7451867.stm
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