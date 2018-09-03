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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Zmiany religijne. Techno-Kolektywny Chrystus. #3
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788 views • September 03, 2018
Niniejsza audycja jest kontynuacją tematu budowy globalnej religii. W tej części omawiamy na podstawie książek Pierra Teilhard de Chardina zagadnienie ewolucji prowadzącej do samozbawienia i wytworzenia nowego, kolektywnego nadczłowieka...
Więcej w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1137663983
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1370835644
Więcej w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1137663983
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1370835644
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