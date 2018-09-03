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Infowars Nightly News Monday Febuary 25 2013 Full Length
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On this February 25, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Alex Jones speaks with Ted Nugent in an explosive surprise interview. News Covered: Lobbyist Demands Approval For "Lethal" Drones Within United States. Video: DHS-Funded Drone Spies On Private Gun Sale. Former Obama Press Secretary Was Ordered To Act As If Drone Program Did Not Exist. Dead French Photographer was State Department-Funded
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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