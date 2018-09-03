© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TECH. Krytyka rozwoju technologicznego. Prezentacja. #1
Follow
1
Share
Report
17941 views • September 03, 2018
Niniejszy film jest prezentacją problematyki zawartej w książce "TECH. Krytyka rozwoju środowiska technologicznego." opisującą ekspansję technik, która doprowadziła do wytworzenia nowego technologicznego środowiska. Środowisko to jest coraz bardziej dynamiczne, ekspansywne i staje się w coraz większym stopniu realnym środowiskiem i kontekstem życia człowieka...
Link do książki: http://allegro.pl/tech-krytyka-srodowiska-technologicznego-i7133876774.html
Link do książki: http://allegro.pl/tech-krytyka-srodowiska-technologicznego-i7133876774.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.