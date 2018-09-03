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Kościół Sztucznej Inteligencji.
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40 views • September 03, 2018
Niniejszy materiał jest częścią audycji Alex Jones Show poświęconej budowie nowej religii opartej o czczenie sztucznej inteligencji. Temat ten wnikliwie opisaliśmy w naszej audycji “Zmiany religijne. Techno-Kolektywny Chrystus.”, ale audycja Jonesa omawia najnowsze informacje upublicznienia tego techno-kultu, w który zaangażowane są osoby z największych firm technologicznych świata.
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/nowa_religia_buduje_boga,p19143209
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/nowa_religia_buduje_boga,p19143209
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