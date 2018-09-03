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Trump Oval Office Address To Challenge Deep State
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8115 views • September 03, 2018
Roger Stone reveals what president Trump must do to get control back from the deep state. 1st trump must declassify all fisa warrants.
He then needs to also fire sessions, rosenstein and investigate them along with bruce ohr on their corrupt activities.
https://stonecoldtruth.com/roger-stone-the-only-thing-im-guilty-of-is-supporting-donald-trump/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
He then needs to also fire sessions, rosenstein and investigate them along with bruce ohr on their corrupt activities.
https://stonecoldtruth.com/roger-stone-the-only-thing-im-guilty-of-is-supporting-donald-trump/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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