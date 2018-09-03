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Alex Jones: I’m Part Of A Stay Behind Network
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1743 views • September 03, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down why infowars is the tip of the spear and how to fight back against big tech censorship, the establishments efforts to unseat president Trump. Alex also talks about how he is part of the old stay behind networks that fought against communist propaganda and govt lies to enslave the people. Resistance fighters are you the listeners who support pro-america networks like Infowars.
https://www.infowars.com/video-blacks-for-trump-speak-out/
https://www.infowars.com/video-blacks-for-trump-speak-out/
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