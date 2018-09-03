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Genesis 3: Garden of Eden: What really happened to Eve Part 1
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386 views • September 03, 2018
Talking snakes? Umm NO
Genesis
Chapter 3
1 Now the (SERPENT) serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?
Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that (OLD SERPENT) old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world:
Genesis
Chapter 3
1 Now the (SERPENT) serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?
Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that (OLD SERPENT) old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world:
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