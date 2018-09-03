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Food as Medicine#3: Whatcha Know About Yo' Cup O' Joe?--The Benefits of Coffee.
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52 views • September 03, 2018
Learn about the benefits of drinking coffee, pro's & con's of different styles & potential risks of drinking coffee. Again, this presentation is for educational purposes only--use at your own risk and consult a qualified healthcare practitioner for further information or concerns. A sound reason to defend your guilty pleasure!
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