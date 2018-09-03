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Hilarious! John McCain’s Daughter Claims Trump Hasn’t Delivered
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669 views • September 03, 2018
Meghan McCain attacked “cheap rhetoric” and those who use it during her speech at her father’s funeral service on Saturday in Washington, taking several swipes at President Trump.
https://www.infowars.com/meghan-mccain-slams-cheap-rhetoric-in-fathers-eulogy/
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https://www.infowars.com/meghan-mccain-slams-cheap-rhetoric-in-fathers-eulogy/
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