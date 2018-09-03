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How Medicine Became CORPORATIZED
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128 views • September 03, 2018
This video is a short segment from the greater documentary, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures, which investigates Natuopathic Oncology and the therapy options that have been suppressed by the FDA and AMA. This documentary can be viewed here in its entirety: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTGye7kA6rM
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To stop managing and free yourself from the limitations of synthetic drug dependency, visit a Board Certified Holistic Practitioner today at: https://truepathtohealing.com/
Keywords
big pharmaalternative medicinefdaholistic medicinemedicinehealthcaremedicationnatural medicinecorporatocracymonopolycorporate greedpharmaceutical drugspharmaceutical industrynaturopathyamerican medical associationcorporate corruptionprescription drugsnaturopathic medicineholistic solutionsjeff danielchemical industryrobber baronstandard oiltycoons
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