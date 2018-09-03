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Mandela Effect: Lucifer's Machine Part II, The Construct.
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197 views • September 03, 2018
This video is a comprehensive expose regarding the beast system that we live in along with looking into CERN and the D-Wave Quantum computers.
Lucifer's Machine Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfMacGwWK8o
Become One That Can See!
Lucifer's Machine Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfMacGwWK8o
Become One That Can See!
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