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EUROPA - The Last Battle - Part 5 ..Excellent
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20 views • September 03, 2018
Europa The Last Battle Backup
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gfrvHpcCaFMubWBwwEDBg
Published on Aug 5, 2017
The only written plans for genocide during the 20th-century was not a German plan to exterminate the Jews but rather Jewish plans to exterminate the Germans.
The well-known term ‘Melting Pot’, means the mixing of different races and cultures into one monolithic group forming the ‘New World and the New Man’. This is a serious long range goal of the ethnocentric elite
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gfrvHpcCaFMubWBwwEDBg
Published on Aug 5, 2017
The only written plans for genocide during the 20th-century was not a German plan to exterminate the Jews but rather Jewish plans to exterminate the Germans.
The well-known term ‘Melting Pot’, means the mixing of different races and cultures into one monolithic group forming the ‘New World and the New Man’. This is a serious long range goal of the ethnocentric elite
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