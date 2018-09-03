Respect to be given to be received

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3 views • September 03, 2018
Morgan Freema talks about black history month.
Is there a white history month? I think or a yellow or green color history month? I think history should not be defined in colors but by country you IMHO disrespect folks when labels get attached unnecessary labels and respect people more
Is there a white history month? I think or a yellow or green color history month? I think history should not be defined in colors but by country you IMHO disrespect folks when labels get attached unnecessary labels and respect people more
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