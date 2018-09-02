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Wednesday Night with the Wests...week of Sept 2, 2018
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0 view • September 02, 2018
Every Sunday Fred and Clare are sharing their theme of the week for the Wednesday night Family Bible Study, where they discuss current events, social issues, and biblical principles with the West Clan kids. This week, their discussion is around the recent In and Out controversy, and the importance of being intentional with the resources that God has blessed you with.
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