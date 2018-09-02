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IDEOLOGY ... 1000AD ... The Gospel of Thomas Audio
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88 views • September 02, 2018
The Gospel According to Thomas (or the Gospel of Thomas) is an early Christian non-canonical sayings-gospel that many scholars believe provides insight into the oral gospel traditions. It was discovered near Nag Hammadi, Egypt, in December 1945 among a group of books known as the Nag Hammadi library.
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