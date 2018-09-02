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ISRAELI TRUCK BOMBS ON 9-11
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454 views • September 02, 2018
THIS WAS REPORTED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND THEN QUICKLY SCRUBBED PLEASE SHARE BEFORE IT IS SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET,POLICE ALSO ARRESTED 3 ISRAELI ART STUDENTS WITH A TRUCK FULL OF EXPLOSIVES TRYING TO BLOW UP THE GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE ON 9-11.THE NAME OF THE COMPANY THE TRUCK WAS UNDER WAS URBAN MOVING COMPANIES.WHY HAS THERE BEEN NO INVESTIGATION OF THIS.
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