New Mexico compound "FBI states Jany Leveille 35 Female Terrorist Leader"

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FBI stated this morning that the leader of the Terrorist training compound in New Mexico was Jany Leveille age 35, girlfriend of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. Wahhaj is the son of prominent Brooklin Iman Siraj Wahhaj sr who is also a co-conspirator in the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center.
The FBI is attempting to re-script the narrative before the forthcoming week. Look for a whole new story to emerge on Tuesday.