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Find Strength through the Sword of Truth & Light as Exposures of Misaligned Energies Continue
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17 views • September 02, 2018
Archangel Michael and Mother Earth bring share a reminder of Archangel Michael's Gifts and the Power of the Sword of Truth and Light to cut through negative energies, attachments, or anything that binds us to energies that no longer serve our Higher Soul Path or Highest Good. We are invited to remain strong in the Truth and Light as exposures of misaligned energies continue and the Path & Portal to Planetary Freedom, Unity, Sovereignty, and Abundance for All continues to open to All.
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