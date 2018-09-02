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WHY BEAUTY MATTERS - In 10 Minutes | Roger Scruton Film (Re-Cut)
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37 views • September 02, 2018
In this 10 minute short film, which is now BLOCKED WORLDWIDE on YouTube, English Philosopher Sir Roger Scruton explains the importance of Beauty at both the cultural & individual levels. Just like Scruton, I believe that beauty, when raised to the level of the ideal, offers a viable alternative to religion in the form of providing us with the power of Redemption! Redemption from sin, sadness, depression, insanity, hate and fear. What do you think?
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