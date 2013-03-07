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Infowars Nightly News Thursday March 7 2013 Full Length
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On this March 7,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News. News Covered: Senate committee prepares fusillade aimed at Second Amendment. Sen. Rand Paul takes determined stand against insanity of Obama's claimed power to kill Americans. CNN Suggests Rand Paul "Wasting Time" With Filibuster. "Senator Paul drones on....and on....and on." It's now clear:
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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