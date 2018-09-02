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Heart of the Pauline Epistles - #1, Galatians and Colossians
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10 views • September 02, 2018
09/02/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Overview of Each Book in the Heart of the Pauline Epistles; Then Outline of Ephesians from Election & Predestination to the New Revelation of the Body of Christ and God's Established Social Structure Being Undermined by Feminism and Even Fox News. Bible: Ephesians 1:4
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Overview of Each Book in the Heart of the Pauline Epistles; Then Outline of Ephesians from Election & Predestination to the New Revelation of the Body of Christ and God's Established Social Structure Being Undermined by Feminism and Even Fox News. Bible: Ephesians 1:4
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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