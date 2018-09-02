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Exclusive Interview with Joel Skousen: The "US War on Terror"
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1 view • September 02, 2018
Joel Skousen is the Renowned author of Strategic Relocation - he's a political scientist and commentator and expert in geopolitics. This two hour interview in which we cover a wide range of topics, from the US created "War on Terror", the build-up to WW3, false-flag school shootings, ISIS, martial law, underground military bases, space wars, Russia, China, North Korea and much more...
Published on Mar 26, 2018 by "The Black Banners of the East"
Published on Mar 26, 2018 by "The Black Banners of the East"
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