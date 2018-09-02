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WAKE UP 4: COPS/SHERIFF/POLITICIANS/MILITARY YOU CAN BE HANGED 4 BREAK'N YOUR OATH, LEARN THE LAW!!
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55 views • September 02, 2018
9-2-18 DSCN7370 CHECK OUT WHATS BELOW IN SHOW MORE ON MY VID ON YT OF THIS SAME VIDEO IT SHOWS THE LAW!
5 U.S.C. 3331, 5 U.S.C. 3333 , 5 U.S.C. 7311, 18 U.S.C. 1918, Executive Order 10450
The subject I am bringing to the table is "why do the American people allow their representatives to break oath of office (a federal crime) and not hold them accountable? YOU DON'T HAVE TO FOLLOW UNLAWFUL COMMANDS!
5 U.S.C. 3331, 5 U.S.C. 3333 , 5 U.S.C. 7311, 18 U.S.C. 1918, Executive Order 10450
The subject I am bringing to the table is "why do the American people allow their representatives to break oath of office (a federal crime) and not hold them accountable? YOU DON'T HAVE TO FOLLOW UNLAWFUL COMMANDS!
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