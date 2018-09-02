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Who Is the Lord Jesus Christ?
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27 views • September 02, 2018
9/02/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
Particularly, What We Can Learn About Christ Jesus From His Recorded Interactions With Other People. And, In Conclusion, Exhortation To Live Clean Before the Lord, Ever Ready To Go To Meet Him. Bible: John 1:23
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Particularly, What We Can Learn About Christ Jesus From His Recorded Interactions With Other People. And, In Conclusion, Exhortation To Live Clean Before the Lord, Ever Ready To Go To Meet Him. Bible: John 1:23
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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