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From West Point, We Can See Russia On The 50-Yard Line
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3 views • September 02, 2018
Communism marched into the betting parlor by way of the Algonquin roundtable. This was but one of the gutters that the despicable European humanist pipe dream has taken. Sports and its betting have taken the time of so many lives. They wake up as their mortality has run out and realize…they were chasing the wind. Just one angle of a Godless society (liberalism).
~ Barefoot Cavalry
https://barefootcavalry.com/2017/09/28/from-west-point-we-can-see-russia-on-the-50-yard-line/
~ Barefoot Cavalry
https://barefootcavalry.com/2017/09/28/from-west-point-we-can-see-russia-on-the-50-yard-line/
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