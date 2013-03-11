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Infowars Nightly News Monday March 11 2013 Full Length
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57 views • September 02, 2018
On the Monday March 11, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: 11 things that the Obama administration is doing to promote more illegal immigration. Jeb Bush seeks 3rd Bush Presidency. The Department of Justice DID NOT disclaim murder of Americans by drone. DHS to purchase MORE firearms as arms build up intensifies. Mid-East war on the Bilderberg 2013 Agenda.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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